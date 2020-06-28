BUSINESS NOTES: C & P Coffee Company seating; Kickdown Café opening

Two business notes – both focused on beverages. First, from C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor):
We are open daily from 8 am-4 pm with outdoor seating available. To-Go window is located in the back yard, with alley access between Findlay and Juneau streets.
And from the new Kickdown Café:
We are opening and have nailed our regular hours down.
Monday- Friday 8 am-12 pm
And Saturday 9 am-12 pm.
The Kickdown is located in Nepenthe at 9447 35th Ave SW. We have window service for coffee, tea, juices, and light snacks, ALL FREE. Outside distanced seating available.
| 0 COMMENTS