West Seattle, Washington

28 Sunday

68℉

BUSINESS NOTES: C & P Coffee Company seating; Kickdown Café opening

June 28, 2020
Two business notes – both focused on beverages. First, from C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor):

We are open daily from 8 am-4 pm with outdoor seating available. To-Go window is located in the back yard, with alley access between Findlay and Juneau streets.

And from the new Kickdown Café:

We are opening and have nailed our regular hours down.

Monday- Friday 8 am-12 pm
And Saturday 9 am-12 pm.

The Kickdown is located in Nepenthe at 9447 35th Ave SW. We have window service for coffee, tea, juices, and light snacks, ALL FREE. Outside distanced seating available.

