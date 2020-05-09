No West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day this year, but if you have your own sale later this summer …

If not for COVID-19, today would have been the 16th annual West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day, the one event each year that we present/coordinate. But like so many other organizers of the big spring/summer events, we had to cancel or event. Today, like so many WSCGSDs, it’s sunny and warm, perfect day for being outdoors … but we hope you’ll instead enjoy the sun safely – walking, bicycling, running, etc. Garage-sale fans and sellers can look forward to May 8, 2021. Before then – if it’s safe to have sales later THIS summer, remember that you’re welcome to post yours in the WSB Community Forums‘ Freebies/Sales/Trades section. (If you don’t have a log-in for the forums, go here.)