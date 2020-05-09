West Seattle, Washington

09 Saturday

76℉

No West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day this year, but if you have your own sale later this summer …

May 9, 2020 10:38 am
|      1 COMMENT
 |   Community Garage Sale Day | Coronavirus | West Seattle news

If not for COVID-19, today would have been the 16th annual West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day, the one event each year that we present/coordinate. But like so many other organizers of the big spring/summer events, we had to cancel or event. Today, like so many WSCGSDs, it’s sunny and warm, perfect day for being outdoors … but we hope you’ll instead enjoy the sun safely – walking, bicycling, running, etc. Garage-sale fans and sellers can look forward to May 8, 2021. Before then – if it’s safe to have sales later THIS summer, remember that you’re welcome to post yours in the WSB Community Forums‘ Freebies/Sales/Trades section. (If you don’t have a log-in for the forums, go here.)

Share This

1 Reply to "No West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day this year, but if you have your own sale later this summer ..."

  • Chris May 9, 2020 (11:37 am)
    Reply

    After participating for so many years, it was a bit strange to wake to this day and not be setting up for the sale.  Staying safe is certainly more important.Thank you WSB for the years of organizing this for all of us.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.