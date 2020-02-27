WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gym theft; garage break-in; shoplifting; Midas incident followup

Four West Seattle Crime Watch notes tonight:

GYM THEFT: Just in from Natalie:

I had my contents (credit cards and cash) from my wallet stolen tonight between 6:45- 7:30 while working out at LA Fitness in West Seattle. The lock was not broken so I’m assuming they had picked the lock. As I was leaving the gym, my credit card company called me to report possible fraud. They tried to use my card at QFC to buy gift cards (I’m assuming) in the amount of 680 and 200. I have 2 credit cards and they tried both for the same amount. Just wanted to get the word out there.

GARAGE BREAK-IN: Thomas sent the security-camera photo and report of what happened at his Harbor Avenue condo:

We had a break in Sunday morning 1:00 am to 1:30. A man was in our garage stealing small items from cars and broke an elevator emergency box off the wall.

SHOPLIFTERS: Justin at Sound and Fog sends this next report and security-camera image:

These three individuals shoplifted at least once from my store. If they’ve done it to me they’ve probably hit other shops in West Seattle. If you see them, please call the police and reference incident number 20-73345.

He says all three were there February 14th and at least one returned this past Monday.

MIDAS SCARE FOLLOWUP: We asked SPD for the report on the incident at the closed Midas that closed Fauntleroy Way SW in The Triangle Wednesday afternoon.

(WSB photo, Wednesday afternoon)

The available report says this started as a burglary call, largely along the lines of what we reported at the time. The officer writing the report mentions the two people (“complainants” in police terms) who called in after they arrived to “fix a hole in the building,” then continues:

According to C(omplainant) 1, he told our dispatchers that he heard some type of banging coming from inside of the shop prior to our arrival. He advised me that this was approximately a ten-fifteen-minute time delay. Both Complainants walked into the garage office area and heard (possibly) a door shut. Once they heard that they exited the facility and contacted police. When we arrived, I noticed a painted-over black Chevrolet pickup with items inside the bed. I looked into the window and it appeared as if the vehicle was in disarray. I eventually found the ignition switch of the vehicle hanging from wires underneath the dashboard. There was another white Buick LeSabre Sedan … and a trailer … The trailer was parked at the Northeast corner of the facility. The Buick sedan was parked at the Southwest area of the facility. According to C1, the vehicles were not there (one day earlier) when they came to do an assessment of the hole located at the rear of the shop. We did a search of the facility and did not discover anyone inside of the facility. … The access area was approximately two feet in height and approximately two feet in width. It appeared that the unknown suspect(s) left (via) the rear door located in the north part of the shop. According to witnesses at the adjacent apartment complex, they were cleaning the window at the apartment complex from the outside on a ladder. One person stated that they heard what was a large bang that came from the complex. He believed that sound came from a door that was closing. He then advised officers that the unknown suspect was a white male approximately twenty-thirty years of age. He was wearing a black baseball cap along with a black jacket, approximately five foot ten inches in height. We advised both complainants if there were items that was taken from the shop in back of the pickup truck to start taking them off of there. In doing so they located a small (bag) that contained what possibly were explosives. (Two sergeants) were advised of the situation and notified Arson and Bomb Squad.

The burglary report also says the Community Police Team was asked to work with building owners/management to get a trespass contract so they can deal more quickly with anyone found at the site. And it notes that the black pickup “that had the possible stolen items” was impounded so burglary detectives could deal with it, while the contractors were advised that they could have the mystery white sedan towed “at the owner’s expense” if they chose to. No further info, though, about the items the contractors described as grenades.