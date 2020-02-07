VIDEO, PHOTOS: Student creativity spotlighted @ Southwest Arts Festival

(Art by Denny IMS students)

From the walls to the stage, it was a celebration of creativity Thursday night at Chief Sealth International High School, with 10 schools participating, including the hosts:

This was all part of the first-ever Southwest Regional Arts Festival, the first of three regional events planned to “highlight arts learning in SPS schools and arts programs.” 10 West Seattle/South Park public schools contributed visual and performing arts. The night began with dinner:

And then it was time to look and listen:

(Above and below, art by Chief Sealth IHS students)

Along with musical performance, there was also spoken-word art, including the poems, in Spanish, performed by Denny International Middle School students Yoana, Yelene, Jaylee, and Miguel:

They’ve been collaborating with the Jack Straw Cultural Center, and working with poet-in-residence Raul Sanchez. Mentorship was on display during the festival in other ways – the Seattle Art Museum had reps on hand to work with students on brass rubbings:

Ceramic art by West Seattle Elementary students drew attention:

West Seattle Elementary was also part of a combined-band performance also including Roxhill Elementary and Concord International:

And while we didn’t get them on video, Chief Sealth provided jazz, too, by Tea Cups and Honey:

The full list of participating schools:

Arbor Heights Elementary

Chief Sealth International HS

Concord International Elementary

Denny International MS

Gatewood Elementary

Highland Park Elementary

Interagency SW at Youngstown

Roxhill Elementary

Sanislo Elementary

West Seattle Elementary

This festival and the upcoming two elsewhere in the district are presented by The Creative Advantage, described as “a citywide initiative to expand equitable access to arts learning for every SPS student.”