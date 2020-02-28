Cookies, cider, bowling, new neighborhood open mic, more for your West Seattle Friday!

(Red-necked Grebe, photographed by Matthew Olson)

Here’s what’s happening for the rest of today/tonight – highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you can always see even more):

WEST SEATTLE GARDEN CLUB: Today’s meeting at Daystar (WSB sponsor) is just starting, 10:30 am-2 pm, but you are invited to stop by for any part of it, including the featured discussion about carnivorous plants. (2615 SW Barton)

COUNCILMEMBER’S OFFICE HOURS 2-7 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle, you can drop in to talk with City Councilmember Lisa Herbold. (4217 SW Oregon)

CIDER SALES: 4-5:30 pm near the Fauntleroy ferry line/south end of Lincoln Park, look for Taproot School students selling cider to raise money for Immigrant Families Together. (Fauntleroy Way SW/SW Cloverdale)

GIRL SCOUT COOKIE SALES BEGIN: This afternoon! Find your nearest cookie sellers here.

2ND GRADER BOWLS TO FIGHT HUNGER: As previewed here, tonight at West Seattle Bowl, 6-8 pm, it’s 8-year-old Nathan Tavel‘s bowling challenge to help the West Seattle Food Bank. (39th SW/SW Oregon)

OPEN MIC LAUNCH PARTY: Tonight you can be part of the first-ever edition of Highland Park Improvement Club‘s new Open Mic, doors open 6:30 pm, performances 7-8:30 pm, with your host Dina Lydia. (1116 SW Holden)

GARY BENSON: 7-9 pm, live music at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), all ages, no cover. (5612 California SW)

‘THE BOOK CLUB PLAY’: Opening night for Twelfth Night Productions, promising: “Loads of laughter and literature collide in this smart hit comedy about books and the people who love them.” 7:30 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. Tickets here or at the box office. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

NICOLE WALTERS: Live music at the Pacific Room on Alki, 8-10 pm. Show and cover info here. (2808 Alki SW)