BIZNOTE: Camp Crockett expands, adding a West Seattle location for small dogs and puppies

Big news for Camp Crockett (WSB sponsor), the “dog day camp” with West Seattle and Burien locations. They’re expanding to add another West Seattle location. Here’s the announcement made tonight by proprietors Joe and Vanessa Crevling:

We are very happy to announce that we will be opening Camp Crockett Little Campers; a Puppies and Littles branch, added to our West Seattle location.

Located at 6531 35th Ave SW, this new expansion will be for Little Campers (under 35 pounds) and Puppy Campers (12 weeks – 6 months or 50 pounds). We will offer a beautiful 4200-square-foot outdoor area attached to a warm and cozy 1200-square-foot indoor area. This space will be a great first stepping stone to your puppy’s socialization, or for a Little Camper that won’t be overwhelmed by the “size” of the pack.

We are looking to open our doors in the first half of March, so stay tuned for more updates!!!! Thank you for all of your continued support as we strive to make the best OUTDOOR space for your CAMPER through ALL stages of life.