REMINDER: 35th/Alaska closure = distant detours, and why that’s a good thing

Reminder for the weekend ahead – that sign at 35th/Morgan is part of the detour related to the 35th/Alaska intersection closure that began this morning, despite the distance. As spelled out again in the update we published Thursday, the goal is to keep drivers from using side streets as cut-throughs. And here’s a reminder of why:

That reader-texted photo is from a crash at 36th/Raymond late this afternoon. The texter described it as a “broadside” crash. No medic unit was sent, and the small SFD response closed quickly, so apparently no serious injury. We do NOT know whether anyone involved was “cutting through” BUT this is a reminder to take great care – all the time – on residential streets, too. Meantime, the 35th/Alaska closure is scheduled to end by early Monday; as usual, we will be checking on Sunday in case it ends early.