6 for January’s final West Seattle Monday

(Northern Flicker, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FREE DROP-IN TAX HELP: It’s that season again. You can visit the Delridge Library, 2-7 pm today, as explained here. (5423 Delridge Way SW)

TILDEN SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: As previewed here, you’re invited to visit Tilden School (WSB sponsor) 6:30-8 pm tonight to meet staff and find out more about this independent elementary school.. (4105 California SW)

ZEN MEDITATION: 7 pm at Fauntleroy UCC, hosted by Puget Sound Zen. All welcome, whether or not you’ve meditated before – details in our calendar listing.

3 TRIVIA/QUIZ NIGHTS: Monday nights bring a trio of options:

*Best of Hands Barrelhouse (7500 35th SW; WSB sponsor), 7 pm, $2/person, 21+

*The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 7:30 pm, free, all ages

*Parliament Tavern (4210 SW Admiral Way), 8 pm, $2/person, 21+

WHAT ELSE IS UP TODAY, TONIGHT, BEYOND? Find out by browsing the full Event Calendar!