SCHOOL OPEN HOUSES: Tilden on Monday, Denny on Thursday

School-enrollment season continues, and we have multiple events listed in our West Seattle Event Calendar. This week’s events include these two evening open houses:

TILDEN SCHOOL: This independent K-5 school on the north edge of The Junction, a WSB sponsor, welcomes you 6:30-8 pm Monday (January 27th): “We invite interested families to our first open house of the school year; tour the classrooms, and chat with the teachers and specialists who make Tilden extraordinary.﻿” Tilden is at 4105 California SW, the corner of Dakota, “located in (but not affiliated with) the First Lutheran Church of West Seattle – their back door is our front door! Enter on west side of building, across from the south end of the parking lot.”

DENNY INTERNATIONAL MIDDLE SCHOOL: Prospective new families are invited to visit the school this Thursday night (January 30th), starting at 6:30 pm: “Following the presentation, guests will have the opportunity to meet teachers and staff.” Denny is at 2601 SW Kenyon.

OTHER OPEN HOUSES/TOURS: The items above are from schools that sent us their listings; our calendar also includes the Seattle Public Schools list of elementary/K-8 open houses and tours, with more happening this week.