SCHOOL OPEN HOUSES: Tilden on Monday, Denny on Thursday

School-enrollment season continues, and we have multiple events listed in our West Seattle Event Calendar. This week’s events include these two evening open houses:
TILDEN SCHOOL: This independent K-5 school on the north edge of The Junction, a WSB sponsor, welcomes you 6:30-8 pm Monday (January 27th): “We invite interested families to our first open house of the school year; tour the classrooms, and chat with the teachers and specialists who make Tilden extraordinary.” Tilden is at 4105 California SW, the corner of Dakota, “located in (but not affiliated with) the First Lutheran Church of West Seattle – their back door is our front door! Enter on west side of building, across from the south end of the parking lot.”
DENNY INTERNATIONAL MIDDLE SCHOOL: Prospective new families are invited to visit the school this Thursday night (January 30th), starting at 6:30 pm: “Following the presentation, guests will have the opportunity to meet teachers and staff.” Denny is at 2601 SW Kenyon.
OTHER OPEN HOUSES/TOURS: The items above are from schools that sent us their listings; our calendar also includes the Seattle Public Schools list of elementary/K-8 open houses and tours, with more happening this week.
