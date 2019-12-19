Seattle City Light project ahead for parts of Pigeon Point, Puget Ridge

Two east West Seattle neighborhoods have a big Seattle City Light project ahead in the New Year:

Here’s the anoouncement that SCL says “affected residents” should already have received directly:

Starting in January 2020, Seattle City Light crews will upgrade the electrical reliability of the Delridge neighborhood by replacing aging utility poles, overhead wire and equipment along SW Brandon St., 21st Ave. SW, SW Andover St., and 23rd Ave. SW. These improvements will support growth for future electrical infrastructure in the area while reducing unplanned power outages.

PROJECT IMPACTS

Crews will begin replacing utility poles, overhead wire and equipment along SW Brandon Street, 21st Avenue SW, SW Andover Street and 23rd Avenue SW.

Maintenance power outages are required to do the work safely. Notification will be provided in advance of outages. The notification will specify the date, time and duration of the outage.

Crews will reduce traffic and parking impacts by working one area at a time. Traffic will be restricted and “No Park” signs will be enforced in work zones. “No Park” signs will be removed once work has been completed.

Some noise is expected from heavy machinery.

The new poles will be placed alongside pre-existing poles, with the exemption of specific pole locations where adjustments are made to improve pedestrian mobility.

Pre-existing poles will be removed once the transfer of all wires and equipment are done by other utilities. City Light will monitor these efforts to facilitate the removal of old poles.

Construction is scheduled to start in January 2020. Daily work hours are from Mondays – Fridays, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nights and weekend work may be needed. The project is anticipated to last approximately five months.