WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen e-bike; dumped mail

Two West Seattle Crime Watch notes:

NORTH ADMIRAL E-BIKE THEFT: The video and report are from Mandy in the 4100 block of SW Hill:

Our W bike was stolen from our side yard (Thursday). Locked to our deck. Broad daylight. 8 am … walked it out our front gate. We’ve filed a police report and have video on our neighbor’s camera.

The bike looks like this one.

DUMPED MAIL: A texter reports finding “a ton of other people’s mail near my mailbox” this morning, on 20th SW near SW Trenton. The mail was “from houses between Thistle and Cloverdale”; the texter dropped it off at a Post Office this morning.