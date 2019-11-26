FOLLOWUP: Grand totals from, and gratitude for, 21st annual Beer Church Turkey Bowl

(WSB photo, Saturday night)

Last Saturday night, we reported on this year’s Beer Church Turkey Bowl, a beer-and-bowling event raising funds and food for the West Seattle Food Bank. Tonight, WSFB’s Judi Yazzolino shares the grand totals, as well as words of thanks?

The 21st annual Beer Church Turkey Bowl at the West Seattle Bowl last Saturday, a benefit for the West Seattle Food Bank, was another incredible success! $9,490 and 2,165 pounds of food, 1,000 pounds were directly from Old Stove Beer.

(Some of the donated food; photo courtesy Beer Church)

Thank you to Kendall & Kim Jones from Beer Church for their tireless work to put together this fun event and certainly to the breweries, restaurants and individuals who put teams together, bring food and buy raffle tickets and bowl their hearts out for the food bank. The 12,700 individuals that we serve in your community with nutritious food and other needed programs and services certainly appreciate your support.