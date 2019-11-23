COMMUNITY GIVING: 21st annual Beer Church Turkey Bowl rolls a strike against hunger

(WSB photos by Patrick Sand)

Bowling, beer, and hunger-fighting, all rolled into one big event – that’s the Beer Church Turkey Bowl, and tonight it filled West Seattle Bowl (and countless glasses) for the 21st year. Your hosts as always, Kendall Jones and Kim Sharpe Jones of the Beer Church:

One of the night’s biggest signs of success was actually outside WS Bowl:

One of the breweries participating tonight, Old Stove Brewing, brought a half-ton of donated food in that van! That and other donations were a reason for West Seattle Food Bank executive director Fran Yeatts to smile:

Though the bowling lanes always sell out in advance, the Turkey Bowl is always open to community spectators to come drink some beer – including this year’s newly released Beer Church IPA – and get in on raffles:

In the crowd, we spotted Washington Beer Commission executive director Eric Radovich:

You might also know him from his announcing work – from the West Seattle 5K to Husky Stadium. And if you don’t already know – the Beer Church’s leaders also have a statewide role in the beer world too, publishing the Washington Beer Blog. Even if you missed tonight’s event, watch for the Beer Church IPA at a pub near you.