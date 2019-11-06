6 highlights for the rest of your West Seattle Wednesday

(Pileated Woodpecker, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

EQUITY IN SPECIAL EDUCATION: Noon-2 pm at Bethaday Community Learning Space in White Center, the Equity in Education Coalition hosts its monthly Lunch and Learn, focused this month on equity in special education. (605 SW 108th)

PUMP-HOUSE LANDMARK NOMINATION: 3:30 pm, the Landmarks Preservation Board meets at City Hall, with the landmark nomination of the SW Spokane Pump House on the agenda, as previewed here last month. The meeting in the Boards and Commissions Room is open to the public. (600 4th Avenue)

THAT GRATITUDE GUY: With Thanksgiving around the corner, it’s time to get thankful. 6 pm reception and 6:30 presentation at The Kenney (WSB sponsor) – info here. (7125 Fauntleroy Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE TIMEBANK MEETUP: Come find out about timebanking, if you’re not already a member! 6:30 pm potluck – bring something if you can (not required) – and gift-card making. Meeting this time at The Mount. (4831 35th SW(

‘HEAD OVER HEELS’ PREVIEW NIGHT: The new production at ArtsWest (WSB sponsor) is about to open, and you’re invited to tonight’s preview performance, 7:30 pm. Get your “pay what you can” ticket(s) here. (4711 California SW)

THE SUFFERING F-HEADS: 9 pm at Parliament Tavern. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

SEE EVERYTHING … via our complete calendar!