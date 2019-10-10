WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Two street robberies with teenage victims

Police are investigating whether two Wednesday afternoon robberies are connected. The victims in both cases were teenagers. We requested and obtained the reports for both; here are summaries of what police were told happened:

13-YEAR-OLD ROBBED NEAR SCHOOL: The first one happened near Madison Middle School around 3:40 pm. A 13-year-old boy was walking westbound on SW Hanford near 45th SW when a newer black Ford Explorer pulled up nearby. The driver and passenger got out and “approached him, demanding his belongings,” then one reached into his pocket and stole his iPhone. They got back in the car and left southbound on 45th. The victim described the robbers as: Black men, possibly in their 20s, one with a close-shaved head, gray Nike hoodie, black sweatpants, the other with a medium-length Afro, bright-red Nike jacket, black pants. This police report says a “similar” description was given for two suspects in the next robbery an hour later:

16-YEAR-OLD ROBBED AT WESTWOOD VILLAGE: Around 4:40 pm, a 16-year-old boy was robbed while walking near the east side of the Westwood Village Rite-Aid, the 9000 block of 25th SW. He said a “black-colored older SUV” pulled up near him and the front passenger called him over. He saw four people inside, described as: Black, male, 17 to 19 years old, three in black hoodies, one in a black jacket over a red hoodie. The front passenger, who had “a flat-top haircut,” stuck out his hand as i to shake the victim’s hand but then the victim noticed he was holding what appeared to be a handgun in his other hand in his lap. The victim started backing away; the front passenger got out and chased him, tackling him in a nearby “grassy area,” taking his Nike Airmax Plus shoes and iPhone. The victim then “ran home wearing only socks,” the report says.