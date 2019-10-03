DUWAMISH ALIVE! Help orcas by helping salmon

(2017 photo by Trileigh Tucker)

If you want to help ensure we keep seeing them, set aside a few hours later this month to do this:

(2016 photo by Leda Costa for WSB)

Two weeks from Saturday, it’s the fall edition of >Duwamish Alive! as announced:

Join Duwamish Alive! this Fall as our salmon are returning in our Duwamish River and Longfellow Creek, with this watershed wide effort in improving the health of our salmon by restoring their habitat which provides food, shelter and cool, clean water that salmon need. Volunteers will be restoring native habitat on in multiple urban parks and open spaces by removing invasive weeds, planting native plants, removing debris and learning about healthy habitat. This is a family-friendly event, all ages welcomed and encouraged. To volunteer, visit DuwamishAlive.org to see the different volunteer opportunities and register for the site of your choice, or email info@duwamishalive.org

As you’ll see on the Duwamish Alive! link, your options include more than half a dozen sites here in West Seattle, and others elsewhere.