INTERSECTION ALERT: New island at Fauntleroy/Alaska

Thanks to the texter who alerted us to this: Another of the “near-term improvements” announced two months ago for Fauntleroy Way SW in The Triangle has just been installed, and this one might catch some drivers by surprise (we saw that happen just as we were walking up to get photos): It’s what was described in the July announcement as a “new hardscape traffic island to tighten intersection and provide guidance to traffic turning right.” We tweeted a bit of video while there:

Intersection revision: New island at Fauntleroy/Alaska. pic.twitter.com/66IdhFKsz0 — West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) September 22, 2019

This and the other changes detailed by SDOT here (PDF) are meant as a stopgap until the full Fauntleroy Boulevard project’s fate is determined by light-rail-routing decisions.