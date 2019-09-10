West Seattle, Washington

Interested in Scouting? This BBQ’s for you

September 10, 2019 11:29 pm
Weather looks promising for this Wednesday night event – Cub Scout Pack 284 invites you to a barbecue that’s both to “welcome back returning scouts (kindergarten through 5th grade), and to provide info for folks who are interested in Scouting.” Stomp-rocket launching, too! It’s happening 6:30-7:45 pm Wednesday at Lincoln Park picnic shelter #5, by the wading pool. “The Pack will provide burgers, dogs, and fun. All you need to bring is a side or dessert to share and a friend who wants to learn more about Scouting!” Email cubscoutpack284 (at) gmail (dot) com if you have questions.

