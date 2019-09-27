West Seattle, Washington

BIZNOTES: Coffee time! West Seattle Grounds anniversary; BedHead update

September 27, 2019 11:59 am
Two coffee biznotes:

WEST SEATTLE GROUNDS TURNS 1: In our photo are Celia and Michelle at West Seattle Grounds (2141 California SW), which is celebrating its first anniversary all day and into the night, until 10 pm: “To say thank you, we are giving away donuts from a trendy donut wall all day with a purchase of a coffee.” And 6-10 pm tonight, they’ll have live music with Jonny Gold, “playing an acoustic set of classics and originals.”

On to Highland Park:

BEDHEAD COFFEE UPDATE: Since we reported last week on the opening of BedHead Coffee (1513 SW Holden), proprietor Michelle has locked in her hours: Tuesdays-Fridays 6:30 am-2:30 pm, Saturdays 8:30 am-2:30 pm, closed Sundays/Mondays.

  • wsgal September 27, 2019 (12:32 pm)
    Speaking of coffee – any word on the new owners of Red Cup, saw the drive thru is open.

    • WSB September 27, 2019 (12:37 pm)
      Haven’t heard from them. We do foot rounds in The Junction every few days and when we were walking by early this week, it was all still papered over.

