BIZNOTES: Coffee time! West Seattle Grounds anniversary; BedHead update

Two coffee biznotes:

WEST SEATTLE GROUNDS TURNS 1: In our photo are Celia and Michelle at West Seattle Grounds (2141 California SW), which is celebrating its first anniversary all day and into the night, until 10 pm: “To say thank you, we are giving away donuts from a trendy donut wall all day with a purchase of a coffee.” And 6-10 pm tonight, they’ll have live music with Jonny Gold, “playing an acoustic set of classics and originals.”

On to Highland Park:

BEDHEAD COFFEE UPDATE: Since we reported last week on the opening of BedHead Coffee (1513 SW Holden), proprietor Michelle has locked in her hours: Tuesdays-Fridays 6:30 am-2:30 pm, Saturdays 8:30 am-2:30 pm, closed Sundays/Mondays.