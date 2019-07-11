West Seattle, Washington

11 Thursday

73℉

Why the Guardian One helicopter was over south West Seattle

July 11, 2019 4:06 pm
0 COMMENTS
 West Seattle news

It’s gone now, but lots of texts about a helicopter over south West Seattle, with nothing showing on radar, so we had to set out on the ground to sleuth it. Found a police officer who explained it was indeed Guardian One, helping search after a report of a possible burglary in the 8800 block of 8th SW. The report eventually turned out to be unfounded. (G-1 tweeted that they had been helping the South Precinct, which led to some further confusion, but it was Southwest Precinct after all.)

