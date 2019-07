(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)

7:15 AM: Good morning! No alerts or incidents in our area, so far.

ROADSIDE WORK: In at least two parts of West Seattle (we saw the signs along parts of California and Harbor Avenues), parking is prohibited today and tomorrow so SDOT urban-forestry crews can work..

STADIUM ZONE: The Mariners have a day game today, 12:40 pm vs. the Rangers.