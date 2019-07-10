FOLLOWUP: See what police say the 9th SW raid brought in

(WSB photo, Tuesday night)

Last night, we reported on a warrant operation in the 9200 block of 9th SW. Today, Seattle Police announced the results:

Detectives seized 13 pounds of meth and large quantities of heroin and oxycodone on Tuesday following a narcotics operation targeting a south-end drug dealer.

After purchasing narcotics from a 39-year-old South Seattle man over the last month, police arrested the dealer in Georgetown early Tuesday.

(Seattle Police photo)

Investigators searched his vehicle and recovered 334 grams of meth and 76 grams of heroin. They then served a warrant at a West Seattle home, in the 9200 block of 9th Avenue SW, in connection with the case, and seized a duffel bag containing over 13 pounds of methamphetamine, 53 grams of heroin, and 74 oxycodone pills from a trailer in the backyard. Police also arrested a 41-year-old man at the home in connection with the case. Both men were booked into the King County Jail for narcotics violations.