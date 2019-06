Both of these reports came in within the past few hours, both from Gatewood:

BIKE BATTERY STOLEN: The crew at Swedish Automotive (WSB sponsor) saw someone leap out of this truck, steal the battery off a Lime bike, and take off:

The plate started with C957. No police report # yet.

CAR BREAK-IN: A reader reports a car prowl in the 4300 block of SW Orchard. Preliminary tracking # from SPD online eport: T19002926.