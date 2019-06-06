REOPENING: South Park Library sets the date

(Photo from spl.org)

If the South Park Library is your nearest branch, good news – the renovations are done and it’s about to reopen. Here’s the announcement:

The South Park Branch of The Seattle Public Library, 8604 Eighth Ave. S., 206-615-1688, will reopen at 1 p.m. Monday, June 10, after being closed for two months for refurbishing and improvements. Patrons who picked up their holds at another branch during the closure should talk with a staff member if they need help to restore their holds pickup location to the South Park Branch.

A public celebration with refreshments and entertainment is being planned for the afternoon of Sunday, July 21.

“Our priority is to make sure our libraries meet the needs of the community,” said Chief Librarian Marcellus Turner. “These improvements will allow the branch to more effectively serve a growing, diverse community and support a wide variety of patron uses, services, and partnerships.”

About the Project

The 12-year-old branch closed April 15 for repainting and recarpeting. While the branch was closed, the Library made additional improvements to support the changing ways that patrons are using libraries and to make the branch a more enjoyable space to read, study and collaborate.

To meet the needs of the South Park community, this refurbishment delivers flexible, collaborative spaces with additional electrical outlets and more mobile shelving and furniture. These newly designed spaces will allow students to work together, while providing the Library and the community an opportunity to creatively use these flexible spaces for a variety of programs.