CLOSURE ALERT: South Park Library, starting Tuesday

(Photo from spl.org)

In case you use the South Park Library – the nearest one for some in easternmost West Seattle – we’re reminding you that today (until 5 pm) and tomorrow (1 pm-8 pm) are your last chances to use it for up to 2 months. During the closure, the 12-year-old building at 8604 8th Ave. S. will “be recarpeted and repainted inside” and SPL will “add electrical outlets, new furniture, circulation desk modifications, mobile shelving and furniture, and collaborative spaces,” as announced last month.