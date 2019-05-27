West Seattle Memorial Day 2019 morning/midday scenes

11:57 AM: Flags are lining the heart of the West Seattle Junction again this year thanks to the volunteers who showed up this morning to put them in place.

Even if you weren’t there this morning, you’re welcome to volunteer to help remove them – meet at the NE corner of California/Alaska just before 5 pm.

Meantime, if you didn’t get a Memorial Day poppy over the weekend, you have another chance – outside Admiral Safeway until about 2 pm.

That’s Steve Strand of VFW Post 2713.

ADDED 12:19 PM: Outside West Seattle Thriftway (WSB sponsor), we just discovered the Disabled American Veterans are distributing forget-me-nots:

They’re there until 2.