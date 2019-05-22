HAPPENING NOW: WestSide Baby ‘Stuff the Bus’ summer kickoff

You know it’s almost summer when WestSide Baby starts inviting you to “Stuff the Bus” with diapers for local kids in need. Tonight until 7 pm, the WS Baby bus is parked outside Future Primitive Brewing in White Center (9832 14th SW) and if you stop by and sign up to host a diaper drive sometime this summer – as simple as having a barbecue and inviting your friends/family to bring diapers – beer and food’s on them. You can even host an online diaper drive by sharing WS Baby’s wish list via email or social media. Every diaper helps WestSide Baby get closer to this summer’s 350,000-diaper goal.

P.S. If you can’t make it to this event, no worries – you can sign up online to be a diaper-drive’r!