6 for your West Seattle Friday!

(Downy Woodpecker, photographed by Trileigh Tucker)

Before we get too much further into Friday – six highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY SPRING RELEASE: 1-7 pm, you are invited to the Northwest Wine Academy on the north side of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus to try/buy the spring releases. (6000 16th SW)

SNACK, CHAT, SOLVE: New program for ages 11-14 at Southwest Library, 3:15 pm. (9010 35th SW)

WEST SEATTLE JUNCTION WINE WALK – SOLD OUT! This is just a reminder that The Junction’s Spring Wine Walk is tonight IF you already have your tickets; if not, too late, they’re sold out!

PB & J @ C & P: Live music with this trio at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. No cover; all ages. (5612 California SW)

‘OFFICE HOUR’: Theater for your Friday night! 7:30 pm curtain at ArtsWest; tickets available online here. (4711 California SW)

COUNTRY ROCK AT THE PARLIAMENT: The Tripp Rezac Band, Memphis Radio Kings, Shivering Denizens, 9 pm at Parliament Tavern. $5 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)