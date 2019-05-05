5 for your West Seattle Wednesday

(American Goldfinch, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Quick preview of just a sample of what’s on the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar for the rest of today/tonight:

TALK ABOUT TAXES: The series is “Hot Topics for Seniors” but everyone’s welcome. Today’s discussion at noon at Southwest Library, our state’s tax structure. (9010 35th SW)

MAYDAY HAY DAY: Launch party for new business Just in Case Disaster Preparedness Services, at Whisky West, 6-8 pm:

Free and open to the public.

No-host Happy Hour until 7 PM

Play “Preparedness Trivia” to win free items to build your own emergency supplies kit. Door prizes and free drawings throughout the evening. Top prize is $100 cash.

Stick around for live music by the Triangular Jazztet starting at 8:30.

(6451 California SW)

FREE GROUP RUN: Meet at 6:15 pm at West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) to run! (2743 California SW)

SOUTHWEST DISTRICT COUNCIL: 6:30 pm at the Senior Center/Sisson Building. Guests include Mick Shultz from the Port of Seattle to talk about the Terminal 5 project, and Department of Neighborhoods director Andrés Mantilla. (4217 SW Oregon)

PREVIEW NIGHT: Preview the new ArtsWest play “Office Hour“ for just $12 – buy your ticket ASAP here. 7:30 pm curtain. (4711 California SW)