WEST SEATTLE LIGHT RAIL: Elected Leadership Group’s recommendations, report #1

At the Sound Transit board room downtown, the Elected Leadership Group that’s been working on West Seattle-to Ballard light rail just finished its meeting for recommendations to be made to the ST Board. Comprehensive report to come later, but in the short run, the West Seattle recommendations were not dramatically different from those sent to them by the Stakeholder Advisory Group last week. Perhaps the biggest difference: This group wasn’t given a directive to come up with one recommendation “if extra money is found” and another if it’s not. As summarized by ST’s Cathal Ridge at meeting’s end, the major support was for crossing the Duwamish River south of the existing bridge, the Delridge area would be “blue line with refinements” in hopes of “reducing neighborhood effects,” and for The Junction, “blue tunnel/red modified” with no further consideration of the orange option. Full details, video, and more, later.