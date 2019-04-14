Last day of Spring Break. Here’s how some spent it

For more than a decade, students, teachers, and other staff at Denny International Middle School in West Seattle have spent part of some weeklong breaks … at school. Principal Jeff Clark sent photos and a brief acknowledgment of this year’s Spring Break Academy:

Seattle Public Schools was on Spring Break this week, and yet it was a great week of learning and fun at Denny International Middle School!

Congratulations to all of our amazing scholars who participated in our Spring Break Academy. They joined us for four mornings of learning complete with a field trip to the Family Fun Center Thursday afternoon to celebrate!

Thank you to our dedicated staff who helped to make it possible: Ms. Belka, Ms. Kaufman, Ms. Islam, Mr. Lai, Ms. Fondale, Mr. Johnson, Mr. Moor, Ms. Han, all of our City Year Corps Members, Mr. King, Mr. Rodriguez, Ms. Hamilton, Mr. Galvez, Mr. Anderson, Ms. Brown, Ms. Smith, Ms. Selina, Mr. Hall, Mr. Jefferson, Ms. Farah, Ms. Wilson, and our Custodial team! Go Dolphins!