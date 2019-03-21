SUNDAY: Hate-Free Delridge invites you to rally in The Junction

(WSB photo, August 2018)

An open invitation received tonight from Hate-Free Delridge, which invites you to join a gathering at California/Alaska on Sunday:

Please join us this Sunday for a very special event in West Seattle at the Alaska Junction from 11:00 am-1:00 pm! In response to the shootings in New Zealand and the hateful rhetoric of white nationalists, we are standing up to resist hate and shine our love loudly and clearly to our Muslim neighbors and friends.

We look forward to seeing you there — please see the information below and please bring your family, friends and anyone you think might be interested in helping to fight hate in West Seattle and everywhere!