BIZNOTES: Tale of two salons

Two West Seattle business notes that you might say are from the cutting edge:

SNIP-ITS COMING TO THE JUNCTION: You might have noticed the flyer posted on the door at the south end of the Sisson Building, at 4506 California SW, where Quail Park Memory Care Residences of West Seattle (WSB sponsor) had a temporary pre-opening office. Snip-its is the new tenant, part of a national chain of kids-haircut salons. The local proprietor will be West Seattle resident Duc Quan, who tells WSB, “I’ve always wanted to open a Snip-its in WS and this ideal location became available.” Target opening time frame: Late April/early May.

ALKI MOVE: We mentioned back in October that Salon West had moved from 7009 California SW in south Morgan Junction – a future redevelopment site – to 2738 Alki SW. We’ve since learned (thanks to Lori, who sent the announcement) that Sophia of West Seattle Kids Salon is now co-(re)located there too.