West Seattle, Washington

04 Monday

28℉

WEST SEATTLE SNOW: Monday photos

February 4, 2019 1:24 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle weather

Before we get to the part of the day where everyone will start looking ahead to tomorrow … some snowy scenes.

Greg Harrington sent that photo of a hummingbird, explaining, “This poor guy was under some cover on my back deck hoping the feeder won’t freeze.” Do remember to thaw some water for the birds, too. … From North Delridge, Joy Patman captured the beauty of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center against the snow:

From Eugene Lee in Gatewood, his son returning from sledding at Myrtle Reservoir Park:

Adding more!

Share This

No Replies to "WEST SEATTLE SNOW: Monday photos"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.