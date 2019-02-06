WEST SEATTLE SNOW: Here’s the official alert for Friday-Saturday storm, plus a prediction of more beyond that

(Salted 35th SW just north of SW Thistle, photographed this afternoon)

The National Weather Service has now issued an official alert for the next round of expected snow, Friday-Saturday – which might be just the first round! See the Special Weather Statement in its entirety here. It includes:

… This system will bring a round of widespread lowland snow and strong northeast outflow winds from the Fraser River Valley. Expected impacts with this system include: Cold temperatures, snow-covered roads, strong outflow winds and blowing snow for portions of the area. Precipitation will spread from the north to the south beginning Friday morning. Temperatures will be cold enough for snow Friday from Everett northward, with a rain/snow mix south of Everett. Precipitation will transition to snow over the remainder of the interior as the cold outflow from the Fraser River Valley works through the remainder of the interior by late Friday night. Variable snowfall totals are expected, with snow peaking early Saturday morning. The most likely snow accumulations include 3-4″ over most of the lowlands, with heavier amounts possible for the Hood Canal area, the north Olympic Peninsula, and the north interior including the San Juan Islands. Cold ground temperatures over the lowlands may enhance initial accumulations. …

Weather analyst Cliff Mass sees the potential for up to 8″ around the Sound – here’s his take, including even more snow likely Monday/Tuesday/Wednesday, concluding:

SDOT, WSDOT, and other local departments of transportation need to get prepared for perhaps the snowiest period since the large snowfall of December 1996, when Seattle received 21 inches.

But tomorrow is expected to be snowless, so now’s the time to start getting ready!