SNOW? Here’s the newest forecast

The newest Special Weather Statement is still projecting snow showers as a possibility Sunday night into Monday:
There is a threat of lowland snow showers across Western Washington beginning Sunday afternoon in Whatcom county and spreading to the remainder of Western Washington Sunday evening as a cool and moist weather system tracks over the region. Snow levels will be close to sea level. Given the showery nature of this system, snow amounts will not be uniform with heavier accumulations possible in stronger showers. Showers will decrease Monday morning as the system exits south of the area.
Weather analyst Cliff Mass also thinks we’ll see some flakes.
| 0 COMMENTS