SCHOOLS: Changes announced for Thursday

So far we have word from this area’s two major public-school districts about their Thursday plans:

SEATTLE PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Starting on time Thursday, buses on snow routes, plus:

There will be no preschool or Head Start classes, and no door-to-door, midday or out-of-district transportation services. No before- and after-school activities. Check with your school regarding athletic events. Check with your child care provider about child care.

HIGHLINE PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Starting on time Thursday, buses using alternate stops (as listed here).

Any other school changes? Text/call our hotline, 206-293-6302, or email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!