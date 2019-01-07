West Seattle, Washington

TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Back-to-school Monday watch

January 7, 2019 7:02 am
(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)

7:02 AM: Good morning! No incidents or transit alerts in our area so far.

Toplines:

-Back to school post-winter break
South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) starts 10 am because of Puget Ridge power outage
Washington State Ferries now on winter schedule
-Highway 99 closure starts 10 pm Friday (here’s the timeline)

7:10 AM: Not mentioned by SDOT yet but JayDee says there’s a crash on the eastbound high bridge just before Delridge.

8:41 AM: SSC has updated – closed all day.

  • Stuart Weitzman January 7, 2019 (7:52 am)
    Did I miss something, or was it NOT communicated that the BUS ONLY lanes on the WSB were to be EXTENDED to the 4th avenue Exit?  This is really going to make ViaDoom WORSE than it needs to be.  It took me 25 minutes to get out of West Seattle at 6:30 this am.

    • WSB January 7, 2019 (8:13 am)
      Yes, previously announced & an announcement last Friday that the work would be done this past weekend.

