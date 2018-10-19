West Seattle, Washington

FOOTBALL: Chief Sealth ends regular season atop division after victory over Roosevelt

October 19, 2018 10:40 pm
“What a game, what a night!” exclaimed the announcer after tonight’s Chief Sealth International High School football victory over Roosevelt, 42-37, at Southwest Athletic Complex. It was, for many reasons, including the Seahawks’ finish atop their division. We’ll add details and photos, including the postgame Senior Night honors, later.

