FOOTBALL: Chief Sealth ends regular season atop division after victory over Roosevelt

First Sealth TD by of course #8 Dontae McMillan. Now Sealth 7, Roosevelt 0, 8:13 left in 1st qtr. pic.twitter.com/1m71vgyo6a
— West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) October 20, 2018
“What a game, what a night!” exclaimed the announcer after tonight’s Chief Sealth International High School football victory over Roosevelt, 42-37, at Southwest Athletic Complex. It was, for many reasons, including the Seahawks’ finish atop their division. We’ll add details and photos, including the postgame Senior Night honors, later.
