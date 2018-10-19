FOOTBALL: Chief Sealth ends regular season atop division after victory over Roosevelt

Fauntleroy Fall Festival 2018: Here's the fun awaiting you Sunday!

westseattleblog.com

(WSB photo, 2017 Fauntleroy Fall Festival) Three days until three hours of fun await you at this year's Fauntleroy Fall Festival! Tonight we have the schedule for what you'll be able to see and do during the festival 2-5 pm Sunday (October 21st): (If you can't view that, here's the PDF version.) The...