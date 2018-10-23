FOLLOWUP: Ryan Cox trial pushed back another month

By the time the new tentative trial date for Ryan Cox arrives, nearly 16 months will have passed since he was arrested following the August 2017 stabbing of a man in Gatewood. The latest hearing in his case resulted in a new trial date in early December, with both sides saying they still had to work to do to be ready; the prosecution, for example, told the judge it has two more witness statements to get and expects to present at least 20 witnesses at trial. In July, Cox was found competent to stand trial. He remains in jail in lieu of $150,000 bail and is due back in court November 16th for an omnibus (trial-readiness) hearing.