West Seattle Junction still doesn’t need paid on-street parking, SDOT says after first study in 9 years

February 28, 2018 7:16 pm
By Tracy Record
West Seattle Blog editor

Street parking usage and turnover rates in the West Seattle Junction business district are close to what the city considers optimal, so pay stations are not in The Junction’s future.

That was the biggest headline as SDOT debuted its Junction parking study results at the annual West Seattle Junction Association merchants meeting tonight.

It was the first time in almost a decade that the city studied Junction parking, as was noted by WSJA executive director Lora Swift and then by SDOT’s Jonathan Williams, who presented the study’s toplines. (The last study, in 2008-2009, also resulted in a decision that paid street parking wasn’t warranted.)

Williams recapped that the study was initiated after the Junction Neighborhood Organization asking that an area toward the northeast of be considered for a Restricted Parking Zone. The city decided to look at a wider area – “Dakota to Dawson,” as previewed at a JuNO meeting last fall. They also took a look at what was going on in the offstreet lots – both free and paid. They had 903 responses to an online survey and 490 responses to an “intercept” (in-person) survey in The Junction.

They looked at three groupings, including, on weekdays, 53 blockfaces with 700 parking spaces. (We expect to get the slide deck tomorrow, with maps and all the datapoints.)

The results revealed who’s coming to The Junction, when, and why, as well as parking-usage stats.

In the intercept survey, Williams said, just over half arrived via a private vehicle, just under half walked. The ones most likely to walk were West Seattle residents living within a mile, those visiting from elsewhere were more likely to drive, and area workers who don’t live in WS were most likely to have gotten here via transit. That was a surprisingly high “mode share,” Williams said.

Those who walk and bike are the people who visit The Junction most often – 65 percent said they visited most days. Drivers were the people who visited least frequently “26 percent visit most days.” Those visiting from outside WS most often came (30 percent) for dining; 28 percent came to visiting family/friends, 17 percent for shopping. Visitors from outside WS planned to spend the most ($48) followed by WS residents ($43). 60 percent of the intercept responders lived in West Seattle, followed by elsewhere in Seattle and then South King County.

As for where the drivers are parking – it’s not hard to get a space most of the time, the survey showed.

For drivers, “slightly more than half reported parking 0-1 blocks from their destination.” Visitors from outside West Seattle heavily use the 3-hour free Junction lots.

Results: In the commercial area, parking is readily available before 5 pm; occupancy peaks 6-7 pm.

In the larger residential areas, occupancy hovers around 50 percent, with some higher usage on blocks closest to junction – some streets might qualify, he said, so there will be more conversations with JuNO.

Public paid offstreet parking peaks at around 50 percent utilized. The Junction’s free lots approach full in evenings. Weekday on-street parking occupancy commercial areas is close to the city’s definition of ideal – 70 to 85 percent occupancy, 1 to 2 spaces open on average. Specifically, for example, they examined the duration for weekday on-street parking – almost all the spaces were time-limited: “Turnover frankly was really great … we counted 3,271 vehicles in 706 spaces, almost 60 percent under 1 hour, 80 percent under 2 hours.”

He said short-term parking becomes more important as more residents move into the area, so parking is available for businesses.

Wednesday evenings were the peak for the offstreet lots, more than even a Saturday night. At that time, the lots west of California are basically full – the paid lots, though, seldom fill up.

“Are you able to put any pressure on Diamond Parking to allocate their spaces better?” asked one attendee at that point.

“Probably not,” Williams replied.

So here’s what happens next (tentative timeline), he said:

*In April, they’ll discuss the potential RPZ with JuNO
*In July, they’ll come up with a proposal for some changes, for community discussion
*Possibilities include some time limits for commercial streets close to The Junction, adding more loading zone and disabled spaces

This wasn’t the only topic at the merchants’ meeting – we’ll have a separate report tomorrow.

  • KBear February 28, 2018 (9:10 pm)
    Hmmm… Actual data from actual people who frequent the Junction, showing that there’s parking available! Seems to contradict the anecdotal anecdotes from frequent complainers who think the buildings are too tall and haven’t parked in the Junction since they stopped shopping at Feed n Seed when it got too expensive. 

  • Great Work February 28, 2018 (9:54 pm)
    It sure is fun to lob told-you-so jabs at people using an anonymous account, but let’s assess what the study shows. First, you’re right. There’s no issue currently and we have our neighbors and local business owners to thank. Second, though, our good parking situation is a fragile resource that we are well-served to defend. 

    It’s a point of pride and a luxury to roll up to the Junction for lunch and not have to troll for a spot or scurry to refeed a meter. At the same time, think of Ballard. Ten years ago, the sleepy streets were similar to ours. Now, Market St. is the same as Queen Anne around the Key Arena. We need to work to retain the character of our awesome area. I have high hopes that the ownership of the next big project, Jack from Husky Deli, will put the neighborhood vibe above profit on his replacement of those decrepit buildings. For what it’s worth (a lot), the passive activism of WSB’s commenters give me hope.  

  • chemist February 28, 2018 (11:39 pm)
    Before the RPZ requirements were stiffened in late 2009, it’s possible that this study would have resulted in one (especially when you consider that privately owned parking like the Junction Merchants lots or the Diamond lots aren’t a part of qualifying for an RPZ).  I look forward to seeing the full report on what they did find for street parking.

    Pre-2009 – To institute an RPZ, there must be at least
    five contiguous block faces of residential
    development, 75% occupancy during problem
    parking times, and at least 25% of those
    vehicles must be non-residents.

    • WSB February 28, 2018 (11:52 pm)
      If I wasn’t clear in my rush to get this out – RPZ is still a possibility, and SDOT expects to bring the next wave of info on that to JuNO next month – there was just a brief mention of it tonight, with the focus on what they found regarding street parking in the business areas. And some changes are likely – more areas with time limits, in particular. – TR

      • chemist March 1, 2018 (12:51 am)
        I understood that they hadn’t formally closed the RPZ study (and there’s still a possibility for SDOT to create an RPZ without meeting the newer requirements) but my reading of the write-up was that it wasn’t looking like an obvious next step based on this study.

        For completeness, the stiffer requirements of the Director’s Rule is for 10 contiguous blocks and 35% non-resident.

        The Director may establish a new or expand an existing RPZ when 75 percent of the curb space
        parking on 10 contiguous blocks (20 block faces) is generally occupied, and when over 35
        percent of those vehicles are used by non-residents. If these conditions are not met, SDOT will
        formally notify the person(s) requesting the RPZ that it did not qualify. Even if these criteria are
        not met, the Director has authority to establish an RPZ when the parking problem would be
        ameliorated and the public interest would be served by creation of an RPZ. 

