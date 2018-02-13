West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE LIGHT RAIL: Sound Transit’s first open house, report #1

February 13, 2018 6:45 pm
6:45 PM: By our rough count, more than 150 people are already at the Sound Transit open house that’s on until 8:30 pm at the Masonic Hall in The Junction (4736 40th SW). What’s billed as a short presentation is about to begin, and then the commenting and one-on-one chats with ST staffers will continue.

ST staff stresses that written comments are what they’re looking for tonight (and in the rest of the “early scoping” period that continues through March 5th) so your comments can be part of the official record. You have several options for doing that here, including sticky notes on maps (photo above).

7:08 PM: The presentation is over, and it’s back to open-house mode. Other commenting options here include simply writing them on paper (photo above). Or, just gather all the info and ask all the questions you need to, and then get your comments in via e-mail or the “online open house” whenever you have time – the deadline in this round is March 5th. And if you didn’t get to this open house – the information (Ballard extension as well as West Seattle extension, since they are being planned concurrently) will also be presented, and comments accepted, at the next two open houses:

Ballard
Thursday, Feb. 15, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Leif Erikson Lodge, 2245 NW 57th Street

Downtown Seattle
Tuesday, Feb. 20, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Union Station, 401 S. Jackson Street

Online ‘open house’: wsblink.participate.online

You can also comment by e-mail – wsblink@soundtransit.org – phone (206-903-7229) – and postal mail, c/o Lauren Swift, Sound Transit, 401 S. Jackson St., Seattle 98104

7:50 PM: Still here, just to observe how it’s flowed, and there are at least 40 people still here talking, commenting, etc. Among those we’ve seen here are local neighborhood and transportation advocates, including Deb Barker, who is on the Stakeholder Advisory Group for the project, and City Councilmember Lisa Herbold, who is on the Elected Leadership Group – comments like the ones made here tonight will be filtering up through those groups. We also talked briefly with “Avalon Tom,” whose unofficial renderings of the potential elevated track through West Seattle generated a lot of discussion on WSB last month (and beyond, including at the recent Junction Neighborhood Organization meeting, and we’ve seen some printouts being viewed here too). You still have time to get here, ask questions, take a look at maps and boards, and make comments – until 8:30. We’ll have a separate report recapping what happened here and what’s next.

15 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE LIGHT RAIL: Sound Transit's first open house, report #1"

  • Todd Bronk February 13, 2018 (7:55 pm)
    Reply

    Great article, thank you for covering the Open House.  West Seattle, now is the time to comment and have your voice heard.  Your comments have the most weight now in this early stage of design.  Tell Sound Transit what you do and do not want to see from light rail before March.   

  • Jort February 13, 2018 (8:14 pm)
    Reply

    It looked like “Avalon Tom” had a table set up to present his renderings! Awesome!

    I was unaware that Sound Transit was opening up this taxpayer-funded event to allow presentation materials from individuals promoting their particular viewpoints. For the next open houses, I look forward to having an equal amount of space provided for pro-light rail interest groups, as well. The Jort Sandwich Elevated Light Rail Support Society would also like to hand out some pretty drawings and advocate for an expedited 2019 opening.

    • Question Authority February 13, 2018 (8:51 pm)
      Reply

      I’m all for getting equal representation so I can share my viewpoint as well.  My table will have no maps or renderings because my proposal is to not provide any light rail to WS so that many of us don’t have to listen to the perpetual whining about noise, views or routes for the next 20 years.

      • Question Authority February 13, 2018 (9:49 pm)
        Reply

        My other proposal is to sever all bridges to WS so we don’t have to continuously listen to how horrible the traffic is brought about by unchecked growth ruining utopian WS.

    • chemist February 13, 2018 (9:04 pm)
      Reply

      At a format designed for less of an organized presentation and more about smalller group chats/collecting individual feedback, I think you’d have a hard time kicking out someone because they produced interpretations of public data that people have been asking for to help people give feedback.

      If ST has some other renderings for massing of the representative alignment, I’d love to see those.

      If you’re going to change something, jort, maybe you can propose that a pedestrian/bike path be integrated into the new light rail bridge?

      • AvalonTom February 13, 2018 (9:15 pm)
        Reply

        Hmm. I was there but someone else had the table with the renderings. Was not me.

      • WSB February 13, 2018 (9:19 pm)
        Reply

        No, they don’t have that level of renderings yet. As for AT’s “table,” he wasn’t sitting there holding court that I know of – a few people were milling about a tiny table in a corner looking at relatively small printouts, and I didn’t even notice that until I had talked to him some distance away in the midst of the crowd – I had to wander up and squint closely to notice, hey, those look familiar. Tweeted a photo:
        https://twitter.com/westseattleblog/status/963615730997407744

        • CAM February 13, 2018 (9:46 pm)
          Reply

          I can’t say for sure that it was Avalon Tom, but I can say that someone was bringing those drawings to the tables with STs maps and laying them on top while saying, “Do you want the junction to look like this?” It was somewhat frustrating if you were attempting to look at what ST was offering for information. For example, the renderings by ST showed the Junction station being proposed for the area between 41st and California on the south side of Alaska which is different than what the drawings by Avalon Tom were representing. 

          • WSB February 13, 2018 (10:01 pm)

            That, I didn’t see. In every flyover, ST has described the Junction station and end of the tracks as being around Easy Street – we recorded the flyover presentation at yesterday’s media briefing and included it in our story yesterday:
            http://westseattleblog.com/2018/02/west-seattle-light-rail-why-now-is-the-time-to-speak-up-whatever-you-want-to-say/

            But that’s what’s so important about the current phase. Say where you think it should be. As the ST reps say, what they have is just a “starting point.”

          • WS Guy February 13, 2018 (11:03 pm)

            What was frustrating was the ST didn’t put together any renderings like AvalonTom did.  

            Asking people just to look at a map to envision a rail line doesn’t really get people what they need to know in order to come up with alternatives.  They could at least have shown pictures of Angle Lake station and elevated tracks elsewhere to give people a sense of what they were commenting on.

            Considering they want to get feedback quickly, I think the onus is on them to do a good job of providing information quickly.

      • Out for a walk February 13, 2018 (10:00 pm)
        Reply

        Great idea!

    • CMT February 13, 2018 (11:01 pm)
      Reply

      I wasn’t able to make it but am glad to hear that someone (Avalon Tom or otherwise) was able to supplement the presentation with a depiction of what an elevated line would actually look like.  What is the point of keeping people uninformed other than try to push something through without meaningful input?  Oh, I guess I answered my own question.  

      People need to be aware as they consider what they truly want for our area and what they are or not willing to sacrifice.

  • TJ February 13, 2018 (8:56 pm)
    Reply

    I get to pay for a project that I will never use that will get here in 12 years at best with a astronomical $54 billion budget, that won’t cover a elevated line let alone a tunnel that people will still be crying for until the end, and get to listen to twisted lying city politicians claim the population will continue to grow at the same rate while giving away the farm to developers to entice them to build in the city and attract as much growth HERE to justify building a fixed rail choo-choo, all the while seeing people claim we need to develop terminal 5, turn the golf course into a park, and demonize ground level parking lots as wasted space, all of which is proof we are dense enough here. Weird times here

  • James February 13, 2018 (9:14 pm)
    Reply

    Was any insight given to preliminary plans, subject to gathering public input?  Was there any indication of ST’s initial thoughts to location, path, groundbreaking date, etc…?

