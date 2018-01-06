West Seattle, Washington

07 Sunday

SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: Duwamish Head yacht race – plus northbound orcas!

January 6, 2018 12:21 pm
 |   Seen at sea | West Seattle news

12:21 PM: Thanks to Mark for the photo from Upper Fauntleroy – the sailboats are part of the Three Tree Yacht Club‘s Duwamish Head Race, which started this morning in Des Moines.

(Photo by Gary Jones)

Speaking about points south – Kersti Muul has been keeping us updated on resident orcas (K Pod) seen south of here, heading this way. Orca Network commenters have seen them off north Vashon as of a few minutes ago, still northbound, so if you’re interested in whale watching, you might grab binoculars soon and head to the west-facing West Seattle shore. It’s murky out there but on the other hand, the whales stand out even more against silver water.

By the way, there’s also word a whale was seen in the area a few hours ago – swimmer Melissa was out and said her group thought it might have been a humpback – if you saw that one, let us know!

12:55 PM ORCA UPDATE: Kersti says they are moving fast, now north of Vashon.

1:04 PM: We can see them from north end of Emma Schmitz Overlook, with binoculars.

1:16 PM: Lost track of them and we’re moving on. Some of the racing yachts are still out there, and the weather has cleared somewhat, so it’s a nice view anyway if you want to try your luck.

(Added: Photo by Monica Zaborac)

2:57 PM: Orca Network commenters say the whales are north of West Seattle now – so our viewing time is probably over. Thanks also to Donna Sandstrom of The Whale Trail for calling earlier to be sure we’d heard.

(Photo by John Saalwaechter)

And thanks to those who’ve sent more photos of the sailboats – we’re adding a few more above. Some of them must have had a great view of the whales!

5:50 PM: Thanks to Kersti for posting orca photos in comments – and to Monica Zaborac for e-mailing some, including this one showing the research boat you might have noticed today:

Researcher Mark Sears talked at last month’s Whale Trail gathering about what they do while out with the orcas.

12 Replies to "SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: Duwamish Head yacht race - plus northbound orcas!"

  • HappyOnAlki January 6, 2018 (1:02 pm)
    Unless the wind picks up a bit, the orcas will probably beat the sailboats!

  • newnative January 6, 2018 (2:28 pm)
    Seven years of alerts and I finally got to see the orca!!!! 

  • Kersti Muul January 6, 2018 (3:40 pm)
    12:42 from Me Kwa Mooks.

     Not so close but beautiful scenery. 

    So far we have 3 Kpod Matrilines present 

  • Kersti Muul January 6, 2018 (3:45 pm)
    K26 Passing Alki Point. Just west in the channel heading NB around 1:12 PM

  • Kersti Muul January 6, 2018 (3:48 pm)
    K33 heading NB a little west in the channel

    around 1:06 PM Taken from shore at Constellation Point 

  • waikikgirl January 6, 2018 (4:34 pm)
    @345pm pic are the weirdest looking orcas I’ve ever seen! LOL!!!

    • Kersti Muul January 6, 2018 (6:42 pm)
      I have no idea where that photo came from LOL. It’s not even mine

    • newnative January 6, 2018 (6:42 pm)
      ?

      • WSB January 6, 2018 (6:52 pm)
        Kersti’s uploads all looked like whale pics to me. But the software for our ‘post photos in comments’ feature IS a little buggy depending on what device you are using. So maybe we weren’t all having the same viewing experience…

  • Kersti Muul January 6, 2018 (6:42 pm)
    Let’s try this again………………….

    that’s the second time this has happened to me. I upload whale pic and some random picture shows up (the funny thing is, it’s not even mine!!)

    LOL

    K26

  • miws January 6, 2018 (7:56 pm)
    The image in question appears to be a pic of the two-car rollover in the pit of the apartment building parking lot off of Avalon from that icy/snowy day.

    Mike

