West Seattle, Washington

03 Sunday

41℉

HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle ‘log house’ on the move to its new home

December 2, 2017 11:33 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   West Seattle news

11:33 PM: Exactly one year after first word it might be saved … nine months after word it WOULD be saved … a century-plus-old “log house” is on the move. As we’ve shown you, it’s been trimmed down and jacked up in recent weeks, and now in the hours ahead, starting right after midnight, the house rescuers of Nickel Bros will be moving it north, mostly on California SW, from SW Findlay to its new east Admiral location. We’ll be updating along the way.

11:52 PM: Monitoring & escorting vehicles continue arriving. Also, Jeff McCord, the SW Seattle Historical Society executive director who had previously been with Nickel Bros, is here. He says they estimate the move will take 4 hours.

12:10 AM: Jeff tells us the departure onto California will be closer to 12:30.

12:35 AM: And it’s off! NB on California.

Share This

1 Reply to "HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle 'log house' on the move to its new home"

  • Chemis December 3, 2017 (12:01 am)
    Reply

    Thanks for the alert this would happen tonight WSB.  It was fascinating to see some of the heavy-moving equipment up close, particularly the steerable/adjustable height corner axles and the heavy duty “pusher” that looked like something for moving airplanes.

    Good luck with the rest of the move and remodel project Neil and Holly.  Thank you for saving this piece of Findlay history and making it a jewel in your home.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann