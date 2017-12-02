HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle ‘log house’ on the move to its new home

11:33 PM: Exactly one year after first word it might be saved … nine months after word it WOULD be saved … a century-plus-old “log house” is on the move. As we’ve shown you, it’s been trimmed down and jacked up in recent weeks, and now in the hours ahead, starting right after midnight, the house rescuers of Nickel Bros will be moving it north, mostly on California SW, from SW Findlay to its new east Admiral location. We’ll be updating along the way.

11:52 PM: Monitoring & escorting vehicles continue arriving. Also, Jeff McCord, the SW Seattle Historical Society executive director who had previously been with Nickel Bros, is here. He says they estimate the move will take 4 hours.

12:10 AM: Jeff tells us the departure onto California will be closer to 12:30.

On Calif now! pic.twitter.com/3IYXs3RId6 — West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) December 3, 2017

12:35 AM: And it’s off! NB on California.