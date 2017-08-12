West Seattle, Washington

Tree limb falls on car at Lincoln Park

August 12, 2017 5:44 pm
Thanks to the person who texted about this: A tree limb fell on a car on the north end of Lincoln Park’s north parking lot; that entrance is closed right now.

A Seattle Parks rep at the scene told us no one was injured and that the car was not seriously damaged. He said it happened about an hour ago and that a crew is en route.

We don’t know if this is one of the ~90 Lincoln Park trees identified for pruning/removal, as reported here earlier this summer; that work is expected to start soon.

