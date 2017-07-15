HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Summer Fest 2017, day two – Saturday report #1

(DAY 1, REPORT #1 HERE … DAY/NIGHT 1, REPORT #2 HERE … SCHEDULE LINKS HERE … BUS REROUTES HERE)

10:48 AM: THAT is how you get your West Seattle Summer Fest on … Bear the dog knows how. And if you bring your own canine companion, don’t miss the gelato at the Camp Crockett (WSB sponsor) booth:

They’re on the west side of California between Oregon and Alaska. Here’s the overall festival-zone map:

If you’re looking for a specific vendor, stop by and ask us in the Info Booth (California/Alaska, look for the giant INFORMATION banners). For specific links to what’s up today, see our West Seattle Saturday daily preview. A few notes: Music starts at 11:30 am, with performers from the School of Rock; at Sustainable West Seattle‘s GreenLife expo in Junction Plaza Park (42nd/Alaska), the next presentation is about “minimalist consumption,” at 11 am, with West Seattle Timebank and the Community General Store. And parading around the festival, based at GreenLife, it’s a giant inflatable orca:

Festival shopping goes until 6 tonight, rides and food (everyone keeps asking us about corn on the cob –

none this year that we’ve found, sorry!) until 8-ish, music until 11 pm.

12:06 PM: The music has begun! Above, that’s video from School of Rock performers on the main stage (north of SW Oregon) about half an hour ago. Another place you’ll find music:

The West Seattle Community Orchestras‘ pop-up “instrument petting zoo” is inside the ArtsWest lobby, west side of California south of Alaska, until 2 pm. Stop in and try something! Then wander a little further south on the west side of California, and you will see the friendly people in the Explorer West Middle School booth:

You can play a game there – draw a ball, get asked a question, and win some candy.

12:48 PM: One week from today, the Float Dodger 5K will be on the run from Admiral to The Junction, followed by the West Seattle Grand Parade. You can sign up for the 5K here at Summer Fest – look for the booth on the east side of California between Oregon and Alaska – that’s where we found Tim and Lori McConnell of West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor), which is presenting the run/walk again this year:

Another note – if you’re looking for cotton candy and/or snow cones, they’re in the ride zone on Alaska west of California.

More coverage to come!