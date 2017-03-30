Meet your new Southwest Precinct Crime Prevention Coordinator, Jennifer Burbridge



(SW Precinct Crime Prevention Coordinator Jennifer Burbridge, photographed by WSB’s Patrick Sand)

By Tracy Record

West Seattle Blog editor

For the first time in six years, the Southwest Precinct has its own Crime Prevention Coordinator.

As first reported in our coverage of this week’s West Seattle Block Watch Captains Network meeting, Jennifer Burbridge is the new CPC. Mark Solomon has done double CPC duty for the Southwest and South Precincts since the retirement of Benjamin Kinlow in 2011; this year’s city budget included funding for each precinct to have a dedicated CPC (a civilian position with SPD).

You might know Burbridge already, as she explained in this message about what she’ll be doing:

As some of you may know, for the last two years I have worked out of the SW Precinct as the Seattle University Graduate Research Analyst, specifically tasked with the Micro-Community Policing Plan (MCPP) project. In my new capacity, I will be working closely with the SW Precinct community, as well as the officers of the SW Precinct, in order to decrease crime by developing, implementing and coordinating a variety of police programs in the area of crime prevention. I will organize special Seattle Police Department functions such as Night Out, Community Cleanups and help organize and participate in the annual Precinct Picnic. I will also be regularly attending Block Watch and community crime-prevention meetings. Over the next few months, I will be receiving a variety of helpful trainings and certifications.

Having a dedicated CPC for this community, Burbridge believes, will mean “more time, more involvement, and more outreach,” and “consistent, specialized crime prevention attention” for each community within the precinct’s jurisdiction: “Hopefully the work I will do for this community will be beneficial and well-received, but will also have a direct impact on reducing the crimes our community deals with.” She adds that she hopes to “make a difference when it comes to crime in this area. I hope that the work I do will have a lasting effect on the community, the precinct, and the community members here. I honestly believe crime prevention is not only extremely important, but I also think it can be immensely effective – and I am so looking forward to being part of the solution.”

We also asked Burbridge why she decided to go into public-safety work:

As cheesy as this may sound, I truly want to make a difference. When I began my Master’s Degree program in Criminal Justice at Seattle University, I thought the way I was going to make a difference was through the corrections system, specifically in probation or parole. However, through my Master’s program, I was selected for the amazing opportunity to be an intern for the Seattle Police Department at the SW Precinct. I can honestly say that this internship changed my life. I found a passion that I didn’t know that I had. I truly discovered how much I enjoy working with law enforcement and working towards a productive solution. In our society today, there are a great deal of negative views pushed toward the police, and I find it extremely beneficial to have working partnerships between the community and the police. I am very excited and feel very fortunate to play a small part in making these partnerships successful in the SW Precinct area.

And her last message for you as she gets started as CPC: “If you have questions about crime prevention or would like to speak with me about your crime concerns, please feel free to email me at: Jennifer.Burbridge@seattle.gov. I will get back to you just as soon as possible.”