BIZNOTE: Sunset Sunrise in The Junction closing at month’s end

The Sunset Sunrise kids-consignment store at 4140 California SW has announced it’s closing at the end of this month, via its website and via this e-mail that proprietor Suzanne sent to customers today:

I have loved being a shop owner in my West Seattle community. I am grateful for these last two years. The hundreds of families that I have had the joy of meeting and develop relationships with have made this journey priceless. I will cherish the memories and look forward to seeing you and your sweet children around West Seattle for many years to come. … Sunset will close on March 31st. New inventory will continue to be put out in the shop over the next couple of weeks. Please stop by and use your available store credit and say hello.

No word yet on what’s next for the space.