West Seattle weekend scene: Sunshine stampede

After a week that began with snow and continued into wind, rain, and mud, it’s not surprising that the Sunday sunshine seemed to bring everyone outside. Cindi shares the view from Lincoln Park, observing it looked almost like summer. We were there for a while too and can attest to that. If you haven’t been out yet, you have about an hour until sunset (you can always find the sunset/sunrise and moonrise/moonset times on the WSB West Seattle Weather page).