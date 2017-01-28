West Seattle, Washington

29 Sunday

45℉

UPDATE: Local elected officials, other West Seattleites join Sea-Tac anti-detention demonstration

January 28, 2017 7:18 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle people

7:18 PM: The video is from King County Council Chair Joe McDermott at Sea-Tac Airport, one of multiple U.S. airports where demonstrators rallied today/tonight in opposition to the presidential order detaining people of certain nationalities even though they have visas. He reports seeing another West Seattleite among the demonstrators, City Councilmember Lisa Herbold. The American Civil Liberties Union went to court and reports that a temporary injunction has been granted. Also at the airport with demonstrators, area U.S. Reps. Pramila Jayapal (whose district includes West Seattle) and Suzan DelBene, and Gov. Jay Inslee:


ADDED 7:35 PM: Thanks to Keri Watson for sending this photo from Sea-Tac, where she has seen other West Seattleites participating and says the demonstration in the arrival hall is expected to continue until 10 pm:

Image-1 (2)

Anyone else there – editor@westseattleblog.com – thank you!

Share This

2 Replies to "UPDATE: Local elected officials, other West Seattleites join Sea-Tac anti-detention demonstration"

  • Julia January 28, 2017 (7:50 pm)
    Reply

    Thank you all for being there.

  • West Seattle Hipster January 28, 2017 (7:53 pm)
    Reply

    Serious question.  What is the possibility of a recall or impeachment of Trump?  This is becoming the farce of eternity.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann