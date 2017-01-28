UPDATE: Local elected officials, other West Seattleites join Sea-Tac anti-detention demonstration

7:18 PM: The video is from King County Council Chair Joe McDermott at Sea-Tac Airport, one of multiple U.S. airports where demonstrators rallied today/tonight in opposition to the presidential order detaining people of certain nationalities even though they have visas. He reports seeing another West Seattleite among the demonstrators, City Councilmember Lisa Herbold. The American Civil Liberties Union went to court and reports that a temporary injunction has been granted. Also at the airport with demonstrators, area U.S. Reps. Pramila Jayapal (whose district includes West Seattle) and Suzan DelBene, and Gov. Jay Inslee:



With @RepDelBene and @GovInslee, we are attempting to meet with border authorities to ascertain what has happened to detained immigrants. pic.twitter.com/Z785VE9GNl — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) January 29, 2017

ADDED 7:35 PM: Thanks to Keri Watson for sending this photo from Sea-Tac, where she has seen other West Seattleites participating and says the demonstration in the arrival hall is expected to continue until 10 pm:

Anyone else there – editor@westseattleblog.com – thank you!